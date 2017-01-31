005.jpg
Thursday, December 22nd
Help Us Meet the Match

$5,000

Thanks to a generous MSHS member, a gift of any amount from every new donor will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000 until January 31, 2017.

Thank you to our new donors so far! We still have $2,685 of the $5,000 to raise to meet the challenge.

Give the Gift of MSHS

$5.00 OFF

Save $5.00 on the best gift for gardeners this season!

Northern Gardener gift membership: $57 vs. $62
Northern Gardener gift subscription: $29 vs. $34

Share the Joy and Help Someone Become a Better Gardener!

MSHS Holiday Hours

Shopping & Dates Closed

Closed: Nov. 24-25, Dec. 23-26, Dec. 30-Jan. 2

Due to the winter storm warning, we will not be open Saturday, Dec. 17.

Spring Garden Gala

SAVE $5.00

Registration is open for our annual fundraising event, the Spring Garden Gala.

Receive $5.00 off your Spring Garden Gala registrations when you sign up by Dec. 31, 2016.

In honor of MSHS' 150th anniversary and the fruit growers who started it all, donors at the $150 level and above, who give by December 31, 2016, will receive a signed, limited addition print of Mark Granlund's painting, Apple Blossoms.

Apple Blossom FInal web

